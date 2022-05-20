LawCall
Seasons 52: Asparagus and bacon flatbread

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Asparagus and Bacon Flatbread Inspired by Seasons 52

Ingredients:

· Flatbread dough

· 2 brushes Extra-virgin olive oil

· ¼ cup Italian Cheese Blend

· ¼ cup Fresh mozzarella cheese, grated

· ¼ cup Asparagus, heaping, blanched and cut into chips

· ¼ cup Tomatoes, roasted and drained, whole

· ¼ cup bacon, cooked, cut into 1″ pieces

· 12 dollops, Whipped Ricotta

Tools Needed:

· Brush

· Measuring cups

· Oven

· Knife

· 1 pot

· 1 pan

· Spatula

· Cutting board

· Serving board

Directions:

· Brush dough with EVOO and place on pan

· Sprinkle Italian blend cheese and fresh mozzarella onto the flatbread

· Add Asparagus, roasted tomatoes, bacon, 12 dollops Whipped Ricotta

· Bake in 550° oven until crisp and golden brown

· Remove from oven

· Remove from the pan using a spatula and transfer to a cutting board

· Cut into a zigzag pattern by cutting into quarters then eighths on a diagonal

· Transfer to a serving board

Recipe serves two.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

