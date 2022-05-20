LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Rapper J. Cole to play pro basketball in Canada

FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole...
FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada. The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night, May 19, that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Ontario (AP) — Rapper J. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.

Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. He also played basketball in high school in North Carolina.

Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song (“A Lot” by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole) and has several BET Hip Hop Awards to his name. He also has six platinum albums and produced songs for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.

His last album, “The Off-Season,” came out a year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
6 On You Side Investigates: Glock Switches
‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.
WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay
Another Chilton County school employee comes forward with overpayment letter, saying it put her in a “financial bind”
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Carlos Stephens
UPDATE: Former UAB student-athlete sentenced in UAB student’s murder

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden said Thursday that Finland and Sweden have the "full, total,...
US, S Korean leaders meet in face of N Korea nuclear threat
‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.
‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.
The Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport is preparing for Memorial Day weekend travel.
Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport preparing for Memorial Day travel
Birmingham Police say one person was injured after a shooting in the Woodlawn area on May 19,...
One injured in shooting in Woodlawn area