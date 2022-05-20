Popular summer lunch program filling the void in Chilton County

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A popular food program is returning to Chilton County this summer. While the primary purpose of school is to educate young children, another benefit is the fact that it provides two square meals a day. During the summer months, many kids miss those meals.

“There is a tremendous amount of food insecurity that people really are not aware of. A lot of children eat their primary meals at school every day. They eat both breakfast and lunch there. During the summer time it is just harder to gain access to nutritious meals each day,” said YMCA of Chilton County CEO Lori Patterson.

Which is why the YMCA team here is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Beginning May 31, you can drop off your kids between 11:00 a.m. and noon to enjoy a tasty, hot meal.

You do not have to sign up for this service, and you don’t even have to go every day, but signing up makes it easier for the staff to prepare food, which is understandable when you hear just how many meals the team prepares each summer.

“Last summer we served about 10,000 meals total. It’s a great thing for our community and it’s a great way to build relationships. I mean that’s what we’re about,” said Chilton County YMCA food coordinator Tisha Woodham.

The program is free to everyone thanks to fundraising from private donors and partner efforts with the state of Alabama, both of which allows the YMCA to continue hosting the program. For more information on the program you can click here.

