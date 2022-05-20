LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Police K-9 recovering after rattlesnake bite during training exercise

An Arizona police department K-9 is back with his partner after being injured during a training exercise. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Amy Cutler and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A K-9 is recovering after being injured in a training exercise Wednesday.

Casa Grande Police Department Officer Thomas Scheurn said his K-9 partner Deutz was bitten by a rattlesnake that day, as reported by Arizona’s Family.

“We were walking around a vehicle; he was doing a mock drug sniff,” Scheurn said. “As we were walking around the vehicle, Deutz started crying, and I looked down at his foot and saw a little bit of blood on the top of his foot.”

Scheurn said Deutz had received a rattlesnake vaccine but knew he still needed anti-venom. He started calling around to animal hospitals.

Deutz was taken to the Arizona Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Center for treatment, and after spending the night, he returned to Scheurn’s side.

“He did quite well here at the hospital,” said veterinarian Ryan Reeves.

He also said a few pets come into the hospital weekly suffering from rattlesnake bites, and pet owners can discuss the rattlesnake vaccine option with their veterinarian.

When it comes to Deutz, the police department shared on its social media for the community to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Reeves said the K-9 is already back on his feet, which is a great sign.

“He’s 100 percent a part of the police department; I’ve received a multitude of text messages and calls inquiring about the status of Deutz and how he’s feeling, and it just goes to show how much people care about him, and they love him,” Scheurn said.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 On You Side Investigates: Glock Switches
‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

Latest News

AEA press conference for Chilton Co. teachers
‘They don’t owe one dime’ Chilton Co. teachers, AEA discuss lawsuit against superintendent
The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on...
Man’s arrest by former high school classmate inspires him to turn his life around
A judge ruled that COVID-19 asylum restrictions must continue on the southern U.S. border.
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Final-hour rally yanks Wall Street from edge of bear market
Judge grants order on Chilton Co. School employee payments
Judge grants order on Chilton Co. School employee payments