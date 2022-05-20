One injured in shooting in Woodlawn area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say one person was injured after a shooting in the Woodlawn area on May 19, 2022.

This happened in the 200 block of 52nd Street North. Police say the person suffered non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.