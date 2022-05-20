LawCall
One injured in shooting in Woodlawn area

Birmingham Police say one person was injured after a shooting in the Woodlawn area on May 19,...
Birmingham Police say one person was injured after a shooting in the Woodlawn area on May 19, 2022.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say one person was injured after a shooting in the Woodlawn area on May 19, 2022.

This happened in the 200 block of 52nd Street North. Police say the person suffered non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

