No one injured in early morning Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and rescue were at the scene of a house fire on Beulah Ave. early Friday morning.

It happened sometime around 2 a.m.

According to the fire department, the entire left side of the house was fully involved. A car was also on fire.

No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

