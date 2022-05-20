LawCall
No one injured in early morning Birmingham house fire

House Fire on Beulah Ave
House Fire on Beulah Ave(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and rescue were at the scene of a house fire on Beulah Ave. early Friday morning.

It happened sometime around 2 a.m.

According to the fire department, the entire left side of the house was fully involved. A car was also on fire.

No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

