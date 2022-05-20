Leeds man dead after single-vehicle accident

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a Leeds man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on Dunant Road near Walnut Street.

The Leeds Police Department says officers responded around 1:42 p.m. after reports a vehicle left the roadway and struck and embankment and tree.

Unfortunately, police say 46-year-old Curtis Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene by Leeds Fire & Rescue.

No word on the cause of the accident.

