LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Leeds man dead after single-vehicle accident

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a Leeds man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on Dunant Road near Walnut Street.

The Leeds Police Department says officers responded around 1:42 p.m. after reports a vehicle left the roadway and struck and embankment and tree.

Unfortunately, police say 46-year-old Curtis Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene by Leeds Fire & Rescue.

No word on the cause of the accident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 On You Side Investigates: Glock Switches
‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

Latest News

Birmingham approves $6.6 million for rental assistance program
Birmingham approves $6.6 million for rental assistance program
Law enforcement memorial ceremony in Anniston
Law enforcement memorial ceremony in Anniston
Hotel employees help save missing teenager from Chicago
Hotel employees help save missing teenager from Chicago
The Tuscaloosa Fire Department will be hosting one event for the first time, one that will be...
Tuscaloosa EMS prepares to host first ever expo
There had been a threat to temporarily suspend the ambulance service on May 20, but not so,...
Greene County ambulance chairman vows service will continue