Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee passes away

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State has announced offensive coordinator, Calvin Magee, passed away Friday.

Magee joined the football program in December. He was just 59.

Magee came to Jacksonville from Duke, where he spent the 2021 season as the Blue Devils’ running backs coach, and brings over 25 years of collegiate coaching experience at the FBS level with him. JSU was going to be Magee’s fourth stint with Rich Rodriguez after serving as his offensive coordinator at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona and the tight ends coach at Ole Miss, where Rodriguez was the offensive coordinator in 2019.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend‚” Rodriguez said. “Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family - wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren, and all his friends and relatives. Our world is less, but heaven got better. I miss him dearly already. I love you my brother.”

Magee was a former NFL tight end. He has served stints at South Florida (1996-2000), West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10), Pittsburgh (2011), Arizona (2012-17), New Mexico (2018), Ole Miss (2019) and Duke (2021). Magee served as offensive coordinator during respective tenures at West Virginia, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Arizona and New Mexico. He was named the AFCA’s Assistant Coach of the Year in 2007 after guiding WVU to an 11-2 record, the BIG EAST Championship and a No. 6 final ranking after a 48-28 win over Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. That season, the Mountaineers ranked second nationally in rushing offense, third in scoring offense and fourth in total offense. He was an All-American tight end at Southern University, while also garnering All-SWAC honors three times. He was inducted into the Southern University Hall of Fame in 2000.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of Coach Magee, who touched many lives in just a few months here at Jacksonville State University,” JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Rose and his wonderful family, our football staff and student-athletes and the countless people that he has impacted over his playing and coaching career.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.