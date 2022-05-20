LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Gas prices hit record highs as Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally revs up

Bikers fill up to cruise King's Highway with gas prices sitting well above $4 per gallon.
Bikers fill up to cruise King's Highway with gas prices sitting well above $4 per gallon.(WMBF)
By Zach Wilcox
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of bikers are set to fill the Grand Strand for the final weekend of the Spring Bike Rally.

And while they fill the beach, they may not enjoy filling their gas tanks.

Fuel prices have recently climbed to record highs and show no signs of stopping.

“[A] friend of mine asked me to ride down with him. I hate to see him ride by himself,” said Tim Sexton, who rode down from Virginia. “I hadn’t really planned it.”

Sexton took off on an impromptu joy ride from Virginia all the way to Myrtle Beach so his friend Jeff wouldn’t have to experience Spring Bike Rally alone.

Jeff didn’t really need to twist his arm.

“Watch some music, go get something to eat, go get Harley parts and shirts,” said Sexton.

Of course, he may have needed a pinch when he got a look at the gas prices.

“Shocking really, that it would go this high,” said Sexton.

According to AAA, the national average hit $4.59 as of Thursday, and analysts at GasBuddy predict prices could keep climbing all the way up to $4.65 by Memorial Day weekend.

“That’s going to be a big jump from last year. In fact, 51% increase on the average price for Memorial Day this year from last year,” said Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. “It’s going to be the most expensive Memorial Day that we’ve ever seen.”

The most expensive Memorial Day coming off the most expensive Spring Bike Rally.

Mike and Sheryl Hill from Savannah say they put in hundreds of miles not only to get to Myrtle Beach, but also once they get here cruising up and down throughout the week.

As high as gas prices are, they’re just happy to have Spring Bike Rally.

“We’ve been north and south, all up and down,” Mike said. “On a motorcycle, you don’t see the difference.”

GasBuddy reports a shortage of supply coupled with several refineries closing down as the biggest contributing factors to the high prices, which means they could be here to stay for a while.

Sexton isn’t going to let that keep him from revving the chopper.

“You’re like, I just can’t wait to ride, can’t wait to ride,” he said. “When you get a good day you’ve got to take advantage of it.”

A J.P. Morgan study projected some gas prices could go as high as $6.20 by August.

DeHaan, however, says they are not expecting it to go quite that high, but things are still set up to be an expensive summer on the roads.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 On You Side Investigates: Glock Switches
‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Sergeant Kenneth Holmes turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail
JeffCo. Sergeant charged with domestic violence

Latest News

The rental assistance is open to any renters or landlords affected by the Pandemic.
City of Birmingham approves more funding for rental assistance
Stop the Violence rally in Tuscaloosa
Stop the Violence rally in Tuscaloosa
House Fire on Beulah Ave.
House Fire on Beulah Ave.
Stop the Violence rally in Tuscaloosa
Stop the violence rally planned in Tuscaloosa
House Fire on Beulah Ave
No one injured in early morning Birmingham house fire