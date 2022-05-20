LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Former Alabama sheriff pleads not guilty to federal charges

News outlets report former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris pleaded not guilty to...
News outlets report former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to federally insured banks during a hearing Wednesday.(Source: Clarke County Sheriff's Office website))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama sheriff who resigned last year says he is innocent of federal charges that he used improper loans to pay personal expenses including gambling debts.

News outlets report former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to federally insured banks during a hearing Wednesday.

He was accused of seeking tens of thousands of dollars in loans for the sheriff’s office and using the money for personal debts. A second man also was indicted.

Norris resigned as sheriff a year ago after the state began impeachment proceedings over alleged malfeasance in office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay
Another Chilton County school employee comes forward with overpayment letter, saying it put her in a “financial bind”
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
6 On You Side Investigates: Glock Switches
‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.
Carlos Stephens
UPDATE: Former UAB student-athlete sentenced in UAB student’s murder

Latest News

FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm up for the College Football Playoff...
Saban calls out Texas A&M for using NIL deals to buy players
An inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, just outside Montgomery, was killed in an assault on...
Inmate killed after assault at Kilby prison
Protestors rally against an Alabama bill that prevents medical treatment to transgender youth....
Alabama outlaws gender-affirming medicines for trans kids
This chair-shaped monument went missing in March 2021 from 200-year-old Live Oak Cemetery in...
Alabama judge refuses dismissal in Confederate chair theft