First Alert for a stray shower or storm Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday was one of our hottest days of 2022. Birmingham recorded a high of 94°F. I don’t think we will end up quite as hot today, but 90s will likely be the case for most of us this afternoon. Temperatures this morning are starting off very warm with the majority of us in the 70s. A few spots in northeast Alabama are slightly cooler in the 60s. It is a muggy start to the day. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. All the active weather remains to our north. High pressure to our south and east will help to bring in southerly winds today at 10-15 mph. The southerly flow will help to increase our humidity levels a little bit this afternoon. We should see a mostly sunny sky this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the lower 90s this afternoon. We will hold on to a 10% chance for an isolated stray shower or storm this afternoon and evening. Best chance for a shower or storm will likely occur south of I-20. Areas like Chilton, Bibb, Coosa, Shelby, and Talladega counties have the best chance for a stray storm. Any storm that forms today could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, it will likely remain dry and warm. Temperatures will start out in the mid 80s and only cool into the upper 70s by 9-10 PM.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Saturday: We should start out tomorrow morning dry and warm with temperatures in the lower 70s. Southerly winds will continue at 5-10 mph giving us hot and muggy conditions tomorrow. We should see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. I’ve lowered our rain chance to 30% for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Widely scattered storms could develop with daytime heating. Any storm that forms could become strong. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. If you are attending the USFL games tomorrow afternoon and evening, just monitor your First Alert Weather App for updates. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. Wear sunscreen and try to stay hydrated if you plan on being outside for an extended time.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is the increasing rain chances for Sunday. An approaching cold front to our west will finally move into the Southeast as high pressure weakens to our east. Rain and storm chances have increased to 80% with our best rain coverage Sunday evening. We can’t rule out a few showers Sunday morning, but we’ll likely start the day mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We should see a mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Storms will likely increase in coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, but I don’t see any organized threats for severe weather. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors.

Wet and Unsettled Pattern Next Week: The good news about next week’s pattern change is that we’ll finally see opportunities for rain after several weeks of dry weather. Rain chances remain high at 60% Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Monday could trend even cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chance could back off a little Tuesday at 40% with highs in the mid 80s. Another cold front is forecast to approach the Southeast next Wednesday and Thursday. It will likely enhance our rain chances for the middle part of next week. Showers and storms will be possible with highs in the lower 80s. Models hint that we could dry out just in time for Memorial Day Weekend! Models are hinting we could see several inches or rain over the next seven days. It would help us out regarding the dry conditions experienced this month. I’m not too worried about flooding potential since we need the rain.

