City of Birmingham approves more funding for rental assistance

(WGEM)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham residents whose rental assistance applications were put on hold earlier this year now have renewed hope after the city secured additional funding for the program.

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, along with the Birmingham City Council, approved the allocation of $6.6 million in additional funds after last year’s monies were exhausted.

“It was heartbreaking to tell residents that we had no money left, but we were committed to finding a way,” Mayor Woodfin said. “These additional monies will ensure that our Birmingham families have a lifeboat, and we are grateful to announce that help is on the way.”

Last year, ERA funds were distributed to 2,046 Birmingham residents, about $5,006 per household, for a total of over $10.2 million in both rental and/or utility assistance. When all the monies were distributed there were still several hundred approved applicants waiting for support. Now the additional resources will allow the city to go back and help those families in need.

For those who were approved but not funded, log onto the Neighborly application portal to check the status of your application: https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-BIRMINGHAMAL/Participant. You will need your case ID number. Approved applicants can also call 205-778-2091 ONLY if they have already completed an application in Neighborly. A case ID number is required.

In addition, first-time applications will be accepted June 13-July 29. Residents should remember that several documents are required to complete the application process. Applications will not be considered ready for review unless they are complete. Go to birminghamal.gov/renthelp for details.

