Chicken and basil whole wheat pasta

Chicken and basil whole wheat pasta with Andrea Mathis from Beautiful Eats and Things blog.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Andrea Mathis from Beautiful Eats and Things blog shows us how to make chicken and basil whole wheat pasta.

Chicken & Basil Whole Wheat Pasta

Servings 6

Ingredients:

· 16 oz whole wheat penne pasta, cooked and drained

· 3 cups pre-cooked, grilled chicken strips

· 1 large tomato, diced

· ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

· ½ cup crumbled feta

· 2 cups balsamic vinaigrette

· Salt/pepper to taste

· 6 cups spinach

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, add pasta, chicken, diced tomatoes, basil, feta, and the balsamic vinaigrette. Toss until all ingredients are combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Serve on a bed on spinach and sprinkle additional basil and feta on top, if desired. Enjoy!

