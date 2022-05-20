BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Andrea Mathis from Beautiful Eats and Things blog shows us how to make chicken and basil whole wheat pasta.

Chicken & Basil Whole Wheat Pasta

Servings 6

Ingredients:

· 16 oz whole wheat penne pasta, cooked and drained

· 3 cups pre-cooked, grilled chicken strips

· 1 large tomato, diced

· ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

· ½ cup crumbled feta

· 2 cups balsamic vinaigrette

· Salt/pepper to taste

· 6 cups spinach

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, add pasta, chicken, diced tomatoes, basil, feta, and the balsamic vinaigrette. Toss until all ingredients are combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Serve on a bed on spinach and sprinkle additional basil and feta on top, if desired. Enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.