Chef Ron: Blackened Catfish

Ingredients:

4 Catfish, 5 to 7 ounces each, with skin on

Cooking oil

Blackened seasoning :

· 1 1/2 tablespoons smoked paprika

· 1 tablespoon garlic powder

· 1 tablespoon ground dried thyme

· 1 teaspoon cumin

· 1 teaspoon dried oregano

· 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

· 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions:

1. Prepare your blackened seasoning: combine and mix evenly all the ingredients including paprika, garlic powder, ground thyme, oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.

2. Pat seasoning mixture onto the flesh side of each piece of the catfish.

3. In a large skillet, heat about 1 tablespoon of cooking oil over medium heat.

4. Place salmon, flesh-side down, in the hot oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes, and then flip salmon with a spatula. Cook for about 5-6 more minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

5. Serve with your favorite side.

Optional for serving: lemon wedges and fresh chopped herbs such as thyme, oregano, or parsley

