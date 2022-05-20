LawCall
Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport preparing for Memorial Day travel

The Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport is preparing for Memorial Day weekend travel.
The Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport is preparing for Memorial Day weekend travel.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Memorial Day is right around the corner and AAA predicts more than 39 million people will be traveling by cars, trains, and planes. Three million of those are expected to take to the skies for their vacation, which will be passing pre-pandemic levels.

Of course, the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport is preparing for more traffic than normal.

The airport’s public information officer Kim Hunt says last month they saw 83% of their pre-pandemic numbers, so the airport is slowly inching back to normal.

Hunt says they are expecting a jump in air travelers during the holiday weekend, which will cause more cars in the parking lot, and more people in lines so she advises travelers to be prepared.

“It’s really common sense I guess in a lot of ways but we always encourage people, particularly during holiday travel, to get out to the airport a little bit earlier than they might normally do,” said Hunt. “You know, the days of jumping out at the airport 45 minutes before your flight’s leaving is just really really not a good idea.”

Hunt says if you want to get through security quicker, it may be worth it to purchase TSA Pre-Check. You can also use valet parking to lessen the parking hassle.

