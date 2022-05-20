Bear advocacy group offering $5,000 reward after dog was attacked with arrow in Oak Grove

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A veteran’s support dog is still recovering after being attacked with an arrow in Jefferson County. Now there’s a reward in the case.

Earlier this week, someone attacked a 4-year-old Great Pyrenees named “Cotton” according to his owner Billy Morris who is a disabled veteran. Cotton is Morris’ support dog.

Cotton suffered from collapsed lungs but luckily the vet’s office was able to help him. He’s still recovering at the vet.

Now the search is on for the person responsible. The Help Asheville Bears organization in Asheville, North Carolina, a group working to protect and help black bears, is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for attacking the dog.

They posted about Cotton’s situation on Facebook, and they are hoping the reward money will help.

Urgent $5,000 Reward! 😡😢 We must stop this monster who is hurting animals!! HAB is advertising this post in and around... Posted by Help Asheville Bears-HAB on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

“Everybody with a social media account in that area is going to see this post. Hopefully somebody knows something. We can get information. We can get it to the detective who I spoke to this morning. They are very happy to have the help because again money makes people talk,” Jody Williams, the founder of Help Asheville Bears said.

The reward money is being sponsored by HAB member and Retired Colonel Herschel Morgan, the 4th longest held POW in US history. He’s also a huge dog lover.

The sheriff’s office animal cruelty division is investigating.

If you have any information on who may be responsible, contact HAB at 855-SOS-BEAR (855-767-2327) or Poacher Strike Force at 877-PSF-TIPS (877-773-8477). You can remain anonymous.

