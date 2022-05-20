AAATC: Carnitas Tacos and Lettuce Wraps
Published: May. 20, 2022
AAATC’s Carnitas Tacos and Lettuce Wraps
Ingredients:
1 lb carnitas or ground pork
1/2 Tbsp Adobo seasoning
1/2 bell pepper, sliced
1/2 onion, sliced
Flour or corn tortillas
Romaine lettuce boats
Sauce
1 Tbsp sesame oil
1 cup tomato paste
1 Tbsp soy sauce
1 Tbsp minced garlic
1 Tbsp minced ginger
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together. Use as a sauce for the pork on tortillas or lettuce.
Saute pork and onions. Heat tortillas.
