AAATC: Carnitas Tacos and Lettuce Wraps

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AAATC’s Carnitas Tacos and Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

1 lb carnitas or ground pork

1/2 Tbsp Adobo seasoning

1/2 bell pepper, sliced

1/2 onion, sliced

Flour or corn tortillas

Romaine lettuce boats

Sauce

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 cup tomato paste

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp minced ginger

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Use as a sauce for the pork on tortillas or lettuce.

Saute pork and onions. Heat tortillas.

