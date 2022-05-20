20-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after a 20-year-old man was killed in a crash on May 20, 2022.

Authorities say Dustin Chase Nix was killed when his motorcycle crossed the center line and crashed head on into a car. Nix died at the scene.

This happened on Alabama 91 near the six mile marker, about 14 miles south of Dodge City.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.

