LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

World Games showcasing Alabama high school student designs at art fundraiser

The World Games 2022 Art Fundraiser
The World Games 2022 Art Fundraiser(World Games)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games is hosting it’s first art fundraiser this Friday, showcasing artwork from nine high school students from around the state.

Each student designed work around one of three themes: The World is Coming, Sustainability, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Winner designs were chosen to sell as posters and t-shirts. The proceeds will go the Birmingham Promise program.

The fundraiser will be held Friday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Vinegar Contemporary located at 701 37th St. S #12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay
Another Chilton County school employee comes forward with overpayment letter, saying it put her in a “financial bind”
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Carlos Stephens
UPDATE: Former UAB student-athlete sentenced in UAB student’s murder
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
The South Carolina attorney general said this taco truck outside the Los Primos restaurant was...
Mexican restaurant, food trucks were ‘hub’ for cartel’s drug trafficking, AG says

Latest News

Sergeant Kenneth Holmes turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail
JeffCo. Sergeant charged with domestic violence
6 On You Side Investigates: Glock Switches
‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.
The university says the rest of the players and staff were not harmed by the crash and are safe.
3 Murray State softball team members released from hospital after bus heading to NCAA Tournament crashes
Tuscaloosa trash pickup
Tuscaloosa trash pickup