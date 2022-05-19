World Games showcasing Alabama high school student designs at art fundraiser

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games is hosting it’s first art fundraiser this Friday, showcasing artwork from nine high school students from around the state.

Each student designed work around one of three themes: The World is Coming, Sustainability, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Winner designs were chosen to sell as posters and t-shirts. The proceeds will go the Birmingham Promise program.

The fundraiser will be held Friday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Vinegar Contemporary located at 701 37th St. S #12.

