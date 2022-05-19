Waste Management address Tuscaloosa County Commission about trash pickup delays

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The trash piling up at some Tuscaloosa County homes because of pickup delays is being addressed by the company responsible.

WBRC told you how some neighborhoods in Cottondale went weeks without trash pickup.

The company responsible for collecting the trash is now speaking up.

Officials with Waste Management addressed the Tuscaloosa County Commission Wednesday. It came as a surprise because they were not listed on the agenda to speak. They admitted there were problems and shared solutions already being implemented.

Waste Management brought 4 brand new trucks to Tuscaloosa County to run trash routes. Two of them are running now, the other two will hit the road as soon as some work is done to them. You might remember WBRC told you how people became frustrated with delays. Some had even started burning their trash because it took so long for the company to pick it up.

Several of the company’s garbage trucks stopped working. And there were delays getting parts to fix them. Waste Management is also training new drivers and will transfer two experienced drivers from Montgomery to Tuscaloosa to work.

Most of these changes started 4 weeks ago and improvements have not been felt yet. Waste Management values the partnership with Tuscaloosa County very much. “It’s dear to our heart. We’re going to make it happen. That’s all there is to it,” according to Mike Mitchell with Waste Management.

Officials added things should be back on schedule in two weeks. That’s when 14 trucks should be available to work all 10 trash routes in Tuscaloosa County by the end of May.

