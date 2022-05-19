UAB Hospital celebrates National Trauma Survivors Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital held an event Wednesday honoring survivors of trauma.

The celebration is part of National Trauma Survivors Day.

Trauma survivors, their friends, family, clinicians, and caregivers all paused Wednesday to celebrate their achievements in recovery.

Former UAB trauma patients shared incredible stories of inspiration while offering words of encouragement for others going through the recovery process.

Doctors at UAB said it takes an enormous team of doctors, nurses, surgeons, and support staff to successfully care for trauma patients.

Darryl Coleman became a trauma survivor in 2014, just three days before his birthday, after the car he was driving hydroplaned and crashed breaking his back.

Diane Eubank become a trauma survivor on Christmas Eve of 2018 following an ATV accident that nearly cut off her head.

She was given only a 30% chance of survival and a 98% chance of becoming a quadriplegic.

But both beat the odds and are now sharing their stories to encourage others.

“I’ve learned to live life a little bit differently. The next motto that I live by is, ‘Tomorrow is going to be different’ and if anybody’s going through trauma, I want them to know that you can work through it and you can make it. You have to work hard. It’s not going to be easy, but tomorrow’s never going to be the same. You can always make it better,” Coleman said.

“And I know that I can’t give all the advice that they’re going to need, but I can give them hope. Whatever their outcome is that the doctors have for them, I can give them hope because no matter if you’re a quadriplegic, if you’re a paraplegic, or you’re standing, you have something to share with somebody,” Eubank said.

The event culminated with a Race to Rebuild, a symbolic six-block walk around the medical campus to show support for all survivors of trauma and raise awareness of the toll that traumatic injuries take on society.

