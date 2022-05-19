LawCall
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-59 SB in Greene Co. blocked due to crash

Traffic backed up in Greene Co. from accident
Traffic backed up in Greene Co. from accident(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Greene County.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near the 48 mile marker are blocked.

WBRC has a crew headed to the scene.

