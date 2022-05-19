TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-59 SB in Greene Co. blocked due to crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Greene County.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near the 48 mile marker are blocked.

WBRC has a crew headed to the scene.

3:29PM *FIRST ALERT* CRASH on I-20/59 impacting both NB and SB directions near CR- 208 (exit 45) has ALL LANES BLOCKED in Eutaw area. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/dWKKW6AmZm — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) May 19, 2022

TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of I-59 in Greene County are BLOCKED right now by multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 48 @WBRCtraffic — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) May 19, 2022

