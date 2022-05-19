‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL

LawCall
Advertisement

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and likeness on May 18.

During a fireside chat to celebrate 50 days until the World Games, Saban accused Texas A&M of buying players on the team.

“We were second in recruiting last year, A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player,” said Saban.

During a press conference on May 19, Fisher responded to accusations made by Saban, calling his comments insulting to Texas A&M and their families.

“We build him up to be this czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody who’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out what he does and how he does it,” said Fisher.

During a radio interview on ESPNU on May 19, Saban apologized following his Wednesday night comments.

“I should have never really singled anybody out. That was a mistake and I apologize,” said Saban.

Saban said he has reached out to Fisher and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, but has not gotten a response.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has issued a public reprimand to both Saban and Fisher for their comments, saying they violated SEC bylaws regarding ethical conduct.

Commissioner Sankey has released this statement regarding their reprimands:

