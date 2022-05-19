Sylacauga man killed in multi-vehicle crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that a Sylacauga man has died after a multi-vehicle crash in St. Clair County.

Officials say 64-year-old Larry C. Hughes was killed when the car he was driving collided with a commercial truck. Hughes’ car was then hit by another truck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

This crash happened on Alabama 174 near the 16 mile marker, three miles north of Pell City.

Troopers with ALEA are still investigating the cause of the crash.

