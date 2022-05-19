Stop the Bleed: UAB Hospital offering free training in treating gunshot, trauma wounds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders in our state are trying to prepare the public to help prevent traumatic injuries from taking a life.

UAB Hospital is offering free training in treating gunshot and trauma wounds.

The program is called “Stop the Bleed” and they want it to become as common as CPR training.

“Well the program really came about from some of the after-action from some of the intentional mass shootings that have happened or been in the news recently, and what we’ve learned from that is that some of the victims could have been saved if some of the bystanders could’ve intervened. And what we’re trying to teach everybody is that everybody could’ve learned to stop the bleed, everybody could’ve learned to save a life,” said Dr. Jeffery Kerby, UAB Chief of Trauma Surgery.

Doctors say they’re offering the trainings free of charge to local schools, churches and community centers.

For more information, visit this website or call 205-975-3034.

