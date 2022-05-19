Southside Police looking for missing elderly man

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Southside Police are asking for help finding a missing 84-year-old man.

Merle Wayne Firestone was last seen east of the Atlanta area Wednesday evening. His family reported him missing Thursday morning.

Firestone is driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 with an Alabama tag that says 851AVM. Firestone has dementia and diabetes.

Merle Wayne Firestone is driving a Toyota Rav4. (Southside PD)

He is 6′ 0″ tall and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone who has seen and knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Southside Police Department at (256) 442-2255 or call 911. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

