LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Southside Police looking for missing elderly man

Merle Wayne Firestone was last seen in the Atlanta area Wednesday evening.
Merle Wayne Firestone was last seen in the Atlanta area Wednesday evening.(Southside PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Southside Police are asking for help finding a missing 84-year-old man.

Merle Wayne Firestone was last seen east of the Atlanta area Wednesday evening. His family reported him missing Thursday morning.

Firestone is driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 with an Alabama tag that says 851AVM. Firestone has dementia and diabetes.

Merle Wayne Firestone is driving a Toyota Rav4.
Merle Wayne Firestone is driving a Toyota Rav4.(Southside PD)

He is 6′ 0″ tall and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone who has seen and knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Southside Police Department at (256) 442-2255 or call 911. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay
Another Chilton County school employee comes forward with overpayment letter, saying it put her in a “financial bind”
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Carlos Stephens
UPDATE: Former UAB student-athlete sentenced in UAB student’s murder
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
Family shares what made the late Dwaine Thomas special

Latest News

Dana Duckworth steps down as Alabama Gymnastics head coach
Dana Duckworth steps down as head coach of Alabama Gymnastics
Sexual assault investigation in Tuscaloosa
2 men charged in sexual assault investigation in Tuscaloosa
You Decide 2022
Katie Britt, Gov. Kay Ivey lead in exclusive new Gray TV/Ala. Daily News poll
Source: WBRC video
Roaring 20s murder mystery dinner at Arlington House