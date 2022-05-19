LawCall
Saban calls out Texas A&M for using NIL deals to buy players

FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm up for the College Football Playoff...
FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm up for the College Football Playoff championship NCAA football game against Georgia on Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. Saban called out Texas A&M on Wednesday night, May 18 for “buying” players in its top-ranked recruiting class with name, image and likeness deals, saying Crimson Tide football players earned more than $3 million last year “the right way.” (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban called out Texas A&M, saying the school was “buying” players with name, image and likeness deals. The Aggies signed the top recruiting class in the country earlier this year. While speaking at an event in Birmingham, Alabama, Saban also mentioned Jackson State and Miami as schools that have used NIL deals to lure players. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders responded by calling Saban’s comments about a $1 million NIL deal for a highly touted recruit a lie. Saban said Alabama players earned more than $3 million from sponsorship and endorsement deals “the right way.”

