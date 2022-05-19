President Biden invokes Defense Production Act to help moms looking for baby formula

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The nationwide baby formula shortage is expected to last several more weeks, but President Biden said he’s taking more steps to improve the supply for mothers who are in need.

Biden is now invoking The Defense Production Act. That means baby formula factories will get first dibs on the supplies they need, which can help hundreds of local moms.

President Biden is also authorizing planes to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas. It’s called “Operation Fly Formula.”

Lindsay Gray is the Executive Director of Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank here in Birmingham. They pass out formula, diapers and other donated goods to moms in need. Gray said they have parents calling everyday looking for formula and she’s hoping these new federal steps will help anxious moms.

“It makes them very anxious and worried and nervous and fearful and all of those emotions,” Gray said. “You are suppose to just figure it out as a momma and it’s a lot. That’s a lot of weight to carry. When you know you can’t find what your baby needs, it’s incredibly stressful.”

The FDA is also making changes to try and bring in more formula. They are streamlining the review process to make it easier for foreign manufacturers to begin shipping more formula into the U.S.

But, these changes will still take weeks before we see a difference in the stores. Until then, Gray suggest looking at smaller retail and convenient stores, because they seem to have a better stock right now.

