POLICE: Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior, search for 2nd suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department confirmed an arrest in the murder of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas. Thomas was murdered on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The suspect has been identified as:

Jemarien Goree, (18), B/M, of Fultondale.

Jemarien Goree (Birmingham Police Department)

Detectives presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained a Capital Murder warrant. Goree was taken into custody and will be held in the Jefferson County Jail with No Bond.

Detectives identified two suspects involved in this incident. The other suspect is still at large.

Birmingham Police said Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa Avenue on May 16, 2022.

Officers were investigating a separate call when they heard gun shots around 6:00 p.m. Offers say they found the victim lying between two cars. A second person was seen fleeing the scene on foot, and according to officers, a short pursuit on foot began. The suspect did get away but Birmingham Police have a good lead on the suspect who then fled in a blue sedan.

Police say there were witnesses in the area who saw the incident. A preliminary investigation suggests a fight happened between the victim and suspect.

Thomas was a senior at Carver High School.

Homicide on Tuscaloosa Ave. (WBRC)

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan released the following statement:

“We have suffered the tragic loss of a student in Birmingham City Schools, and our hearts are saddened. Dwaine Thomas was a senior at Carver High School. He had already completed his graduation requirements and was scheduled to march in a couple of weeks. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dwaine’s family and his family of teachers and friends at Carver. Grief counselors will be at the school for students and staff today.”

Homicide Investigation underway in the 1200 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue.



Public Information Officer is en route. pic.twitter.com/auf6fwXEl7 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) May 16, 2022

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin talked about the tragedy and the heartbreak Thomas’s family is feeling. Woodfin said he talked to the family members and he remembers the pain and sadness in their voices.

The mayor said Birmingham has not cleared five months and already eight Birmingham City Schools teenagers have been shot and killed. Woodfin said there are “too many grieving mothers and families who have to deal with it.”

'Too many grieving mothers.... have to deal with it': B'ham mayor on teens lost to violence

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call B.P.D. Homicide Unit (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers (205) 254-7777.

