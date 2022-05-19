LawCall
New Sunrise Rotary Plaza to feature Birmingham inspired sculpture

By Steve Crocker
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An artistic addition is coming to one of Birmingham’s newest trails.  

In the next few weeks, the Sunrise Rotary Club will install a new plaza on the Hugh Kaul trail that extends from the rotary trail along first Avenue South with a sculpture as the centerpiece.   

At nearly 30 feet tall and over 10,000 pounds, the piece by Alabama sculptor DeeDee Morrison, is intended to evoke a water droplet that causes a ripple effect.

“We hope that our plaza with the trees, the shade, the sculpture will be a place that people can come rest, come picnic, and also a, a place to contemplate,” says incoming Sunrise Rotary president Norman Jetmundsen.

“The name of the sculpture is going to be “Inception”, which highlights both the history of Birmingham as well as starting our own ripples, each of us for our own future. And so we want people to think about the past. The roundhouse, the railroad industry, the steel industry, what that meant for Birmingham. But also we are a new city now and we want people to be able to think about where we’re going in the future and what their role is.”

Jetmundsen says Sunrise Rotary is working with several partners on the project including Freshwater Land Trust.     

They’ve raised $400,000 for the project and are still accepting donations. The plaza is due for completion in time for the World Games.

