Milk Bank serves as a possible resource during the baby formula shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the country waits for baby formula production to ramp back up during a nationwide shortage, WBRC is On Your Side, looking for resources for those caring for infants.

The Mothers’ Milk Bank of Alabama, which distributes donated breast milk, is offering its assistance when possible.

The milk bank says it must prioritize NICU babies first, but if there is more milk available they then offer that milk to the public, prioritizing infants with the highest medical need.

We received this statement from the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Alabama:

Thank you for reaching out to Mothers’ Milk Bank of Alabama (MMBAL) about the national formula shortage. MMBAL’s mission is to serve as a center for the collection, pasteurization, and distribution of donated human milk to infants in need, prioritizing medically fragile infants and providing community members with education on the importance of breastmilk for infants. The infant formula shortage and the global pandemic have complicated already-stressful decisions growing families must consider. MMBAL encourages obstetrical hospitals and neonatal physicians to provide pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) when the mother’s own milk is not available. The availability of donor breast milk is vitally important so that immunologically compromised infants and micro premature infants can have access to the safe nutrition they need to grow. Breastfeeding mothers with excess pumped and frozen milk can potentially help during the formula shortage by donating breastmilk to their local milk bank after the appropriate screening. Current breastmilk donors and those who wish to be screened to become donors are encouraged to reach out through donors@mmbal.org or find their local milk bank at hmbana.org. We warn against informal milk sharing as it does not provide the same safety guarantees and the possibility of serious adverse consequences cannot be ruled out. MMBAL’s serves neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) first with PDHM so that the smallest and most fragile babies have the best chance of survival. When PDHM is available after that service is provided, MMBAL dispenses PDHM into the community prioritizing infants with the highest medical need. Please email info@mmbal.org for more information. We stand with all families struggling during this difficult time and will continue to support the donation, collection, pasteurization, and distribution of human breastmilk for medically fragile infants and to provide education and limited support, as practical, for mothers to choose breastfeeding for their infant’s nutrition when possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.