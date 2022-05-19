JeffCo. Sergeant charged with domestic violence

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A sergeant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has been arrested and charged with domestic violence following an alleged incident involving two family members.

Sergeant Kenneth Holmes is accused of violence against two family members in an event that occurred on May 12, 2022, at their home in Pleasant Grove.

Holmes turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail in the Bessemer. He was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree and Domestic Violence 2nd degree and his bonds were set totaling $33,000.

He was released on bail and is currently on administrative leave from the department, pending the results of an internal investigation.

