Heart attack survivor grateful for first responder’s help

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - During EMS Week, many first responders are being celebrated for the jobs they do keeping us safe. WBRC heard from a man who credits paramedics for helping save his life.

James Whitt feels lucky to be alive. He said he died only to be brought back to life though the actions of Northport Fire Rescue and others. Whitt thanked them personally with a handshake and a hug Wednesday. More than two weeks ago, he had a heart attack while riding his bicycle to work. When paramedics arrived on the scene near the intersection of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard, Whitt was on the ground, unconscious and he didn’t have a pulse. Paramedics performed CPR and administered drugs to help him regain consciousness.

First responders believe this outcome will help inspire them moving forward. “I’m getting kind of choked up. Man I’d like to thank all of you. Man it’s kind of hard. Thank God for giving me a second chance. But thank ya’ll,” Whitt expressed through tears. “When you see a gentleman come and you had an impact on his life. And for him to be thankful for that it makes us all feel really good. And it makes you want to do your job a lot better,” Lt. Philip Blazer with NFR explained.

Whitt also thanked Northstar Ambulance Service paramedics who assisted and took him to the hospital as well as the driver who called 9-1-1 after seeing him fall from his bike during his heart attack. He gave her a handshake, a hug and a gift bag.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.