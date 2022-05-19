LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Heart attack survivor grateful for first responder’s help

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - During EMS Week, many first responders are being celebrated for the jobs they do keeping us safe. WBRC heard from a man who credits paramedics for helping save his life.

James Whitt feels lucky to be alive. He said he died only to be brought back to life though the actions of Northport Fire Rescue and others. Whitt thanked them personally with a handshake and a hug Wednesday. More than two weeks ago, he had a heart attack while riding his bicycle to work. When paramedics arrived on the scene near the intersection of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard, Whitt was on the ground, unconscious and he didn’t have a pulse. Paramedics performed CPR and administered drugs to help him regain consciousness.

First responders believe this outcome will help inspire them moving forward. “I’m getting kind of choked up. Man I’d like to thank all of you. Man it’s kind of hard. Thank God for giving me a second chance. But thank ya’ll,” Whitt expressed through tears. “When you see a gentleman come and you had an impact on his life. And for him to be thankful for that it makes us all feel really good. And it makes you want to do your job a lot better,” Lt. Philip Blazer with NFR explained.

Whitt also thanked Northstar Ambulance Service paramedics who assisted and took him to the hospital as well as the driver who called 9-1-1 after seeing him fall from his bike during his heart attack. He gave her a handshake, a hug and a gift bag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay
Another Chilton County school employee comes forward with overpayment letter, saying it put her in a “financial bind”
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Carlos Stephens
UPDATE: Former UAB student-athlete sentenced in UAB student’s murder
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
The South Carolina attorney general said this taco truck outside the Los Primos restaurant was...
Mexican restaurant, food trucks were ‘hub’ for cartel’s drug trafficking, AG says

Latest News

Birmingham house fire
Birmingham house fire
Heart Attack Victim Thanks First Responders
Heart Attack Victim Thanks First Responders
Waste Management address Tuscaloosa County Commission about trash pickup delays
Birmingham House Fire
Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham