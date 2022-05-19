First Alert for hot and breezy conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Yesterday was a hot afternoon with most of us warming up in the lower 90s. Temperatures are starting out warmer with 70s in west Alabama. It’s slightly cooler in east Alabama with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It’s a little muggy this morning with dew points in the mid 60s. It won’t be as refreshing stepping outside as previous mornings this week. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear with a few clouds around. The active weather remains to our north and west this morning. Stormy weather continues for parts of Oklahoma and Kansas. High pressure will keep us dry for another day, but it is going to be another hot afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s by noon. Highs today are forecast to heat up into the low to mid 90s with a partly cloudy sky. It will end up a little breezy this afternoon with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Just make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on working outdoors. If you plan on being outside this evening, it will remain very warm with temperatures only cooling into the mid 80s by 7 PM. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, it’ll likely stay in the 80s with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by the end of the game.

Heat Continues Friday: The hot weather will continue tomorrow. We’ll start Friday morning off warm and a little muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We should stay mostly dry tomorrow, but humidity levels will likely begin to increase as southerly flow spreads moisture into the southern half of Alabama. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. It will remain breezy with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Areas south of I-20 could see a stray shower or storm, but I think most of us will remain hot and dry.

Next Big Thing: The big story this weekend is the increasing rain chances expected across Central Alabama. The first half of Saturday will likely end up mostly dry and hot. Temperatures are forecast to start in the lower 70s and heat up into the lower 90s with a partly cloudy sky. With southerly flow continuing to increase moisture across Central Alabama, scattered showers and storms will likely try to form Saturday evening along and south of I-20/59. Storms will likely become scattered so not everyone will see rain Saturday. Storms that develop Saturday could become strong or severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and maybe small hail. Just make sure you monitor your First Alert Weather App for important updates if you plan on being out. You’ll want to monitor the forecast if you plan on heading out to the USFL football games or Barons Baseball at Regions. Rain chance Saturday evening around 40-50%.

Wet and Stormy Sunday: Sunday looks to be the wettest day of this upcoming weekend. An approaching cold front will likely stall across Alabama allowing showers and storms to develop during the day. Rain chances have increased to 80% for all of Central Alabama. With cloudy conditions and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend closer to average with highs in the low to mid 80s. We can’t rule out a few strong storms Sunday, but I don’t see any threat of organized severe weather. Main threats include frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Wet Weather Continues into Monday: The latest weather models are hinting that Monday could also end up a little active with showers and storms continuing across the area. Rain chances have increased to 50-60% with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures could trend cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain chances Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches through Monday evening.

Unsettled Weather Possible Next Week: Models begin to show different solutions for the middle and end of next week. The European model hints that a cold front arrives and dries us out by next Thursday. It shows us sunny with slightly cooler temperatures as we head into Memorial Day Weekend. The GFS shows a wetter and warmer pattern with a chance for widely scattered storms with highs in the upper 80s. Normally it becomes difficult for cold fronts to completely sweep through the Southeast this late in May. I’ll hold on to small rain chances and keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s as we head into the middle and end of next week.

