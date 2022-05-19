LawCall
Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham

Birmingham House Fire
Birmingham House Fire(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire crews were on the scene of a large house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out sometime around 5 a.m. at a home on Warrior Rd.

No word yet on any injures or the cause of the fire.

Please check back for updates.

