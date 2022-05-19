East Lake Park dealing with copper thieves, creating a lack of lighting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Criminal mischief at one Birmingham park is causing the area to be unusable as soon as the sun comes down.

When the sun is beaming down on East Lake Park during the day, you can find kids playing with the ducks, people jogging around the lake, even a woman playing the drums. That same woman tells WBRC as soon as the sun begins to set, she leaves because there’s no good lighting.

“I come out here about five to six days a week and drum,” said Yogi Dada. “It’s usually towards the evening after all my work is done, but as the lights go down, I don’t care where you go, I don’t want to be outside in the dark, especially as a single woman out here.”

Yogi Dada is an artist, musician, and a frequent visitor of the park that wishes the lighting situation was fixed.

“It’s something that’s frustrating,” said Hunter Williams, Birmingham City Council District Two Representative. “It’s something that we have seen time and time again.”

He says the problem stems from thieves.

“Now we have replaced, I believe three times in the last five years, the copper wiring for the lighting at East Lake Park, which is something that is concerning,” said Williams.

He adds that they’ve tried nearly everything to keep the lights on and out of criminals’ hands.

“We have tried to do different things like harden the actual structures around, making it more difficult for thieves and vandals to access the copper,” said Williams. “We have also looked at using different grades of metals such as a high grade aluminum that is less valuable so it’s less likely to be stolen.”

Unfortunately, no matter what tactic, the metal continues to be stolen from the park.

Dada believes they should completely revamp the lighting throughout the entire park for safety.

“I know we had some with the cement blocks, but I think we need really good pole lighting,” she added. “I would like to see more lighting and security around the parking area.”

Councilor Williams says they need help from the community to keep the park safe. If you see anything suspicious like someone appearing to work on the lighting after-hours, he says to call Birmingham Police.

