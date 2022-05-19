LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher on LSU
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher on LSU
By Max Crawford
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We’re always going to do things right, and we’re always going to be here,” Jimbo Fisher said at the beginning of an emotional presser Thursday morning.

“[Nick Saban is talking about] Seventeen year old kids, and their families, it’s amazing,” Fisher continued.

The comments were part of a rare and quickly-assembled press conference Thursday morning, and follow an accusation Wednesday night by Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban at the World Games event in Birmingham, Alabama. In short, Saban accused Texas A&M of “buying every player” in their 2022 recruiting class, which was named a consensus #1 by multiple recruiting sites.

Jimbo fired back with heated words at the start of his press conference.

“We’re not going to. We’re done,” said Fisher, after being asked whether he would take a call with Coach Saban to discuss the words spoken last night. Fisher indicated Saban had reached out, but he had declined his calls.

You can watch the full press conference below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay
Another Chilton County school employee comes forward with overpayment letter, saying it put her in a “financial bind”
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Carlos Stephens
UPDATE: Former UAB student-athlete sentenced in UAB student’s murder
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
The South Carolina attorney general said this taco truck outside the Los Primos restaurant was...
Mexican restaurant, food trucks were ‘hub’ for cartel’s drug trafficking, AG says

Latest News

Sergeant Kenneth Holmes turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail
JeffCo. Sergeant charged with domestic violence
The World Games 2022 Art Fundraiser
World Games showcasing Alabama high school student designs at art fundraiser
6 On You Side Investigates: Glock Switches
‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.
The university says the rest of the players and staff were not harmed by the crash and are safe.
3 Murray State softball team members released from hospital after bus heading to NCAA Tournament crashes
Tuscaloosa trash pickup
Tuscaloosa trash pickup