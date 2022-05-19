Boys & Girls Club says swimming lessons save lives

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - School is almost out for the summer and the pools are open.

That’s why the Boys & Girls Club of Central Alabama is urging parents to get their kids signed up for swimming lessons now.

The CDC said drowning is the leading cause of death among children.

The Boys & Girls Club said getting your kids swimming lessons could save their lives. Their summer session starts in just two weeks.

Terry Marshall said it’s a great time for kids to learn to swim.

“The Boys and Girls Club has partnered with the Michael Phelps Initiative and it’s in line with our mission of healthy habits and learning how to swim. So, they will get those swim lessons, how to float, how to swim on their back, how to go swim from one end of the pool to the other, and then after that, they’ll be able to enjoy swimming every day here at the club,” Marshall explained.

The CDC said just under 4,000 unintentional drownings happen every year in the United States. That’s an average of 11 drowning deaths a day.

Black children are more likely to drown in public pools than white children, which is why the Boys & Girls Club is taking a proactive approach to help kids navigate the water.

“We had a young lady here a couple of summers ago, she learned how to swim here at the club and maybe after a week or so after her swim lessons were finished, she went to a birthday party and her younger cousin was drowning in their pool and because she took her swim lessons here, she was able to jump in the pool and save a family member,” Marshall said.

Marshall said learning to swim is not just about safety.

It also opens doors to a variety of other activities kids may never have tried.

“If you know how to swim, it’ll open up so many different activities like white water rafting, or surfboarding. Those are activities that a lot of African American kids don’t do maybe because of where they live, or they don’t go to the beach a lot. And so, it’s a lot of fun and it’ll open up more things and experiences for them,” Marshall said.

The summer session at The Boys & Girls Club starts June 1.

For more information about the summer program, visit www.bgcca.org.

