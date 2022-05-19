AMEND Together seeks to stop domestic violence against women and girls by educating men and boys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An initiative is in the works right now in Birmingham to end domestic violence against women and girls by focusing on men.

The program is called AMEND Together.

Leaders there said the only way to end domestic violence against women and girls is to get men and boys involved in prevention-based solutions.

YWCA of Central Alabama and the Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention Fund have teamed up to introduce the AMEND Together program to the greater Birmingham area.

AMEND seeks to partner with local schools to provide a safe space for men and boys to talk about healthy alternatives to violence.

Topics covered by AMEND will include the subtle ways our society reinforces sexism and objectification of women, as well what healthy masculinity looks like.

The program will also challenge participants to help create a community that respects and values women and girls.

Susann Montgomery-Clark and Rod Clark lost their daughter, Megan Montgomery, to domestic violence in December of 2019.

Megan’s estranged husband pleaded guilty to her murder.

Her family believes if programs like AMEND had been around years earlier, Megan might be alive today.

“I don’t care what age you are, what race, what religious affiliation, all women need to know what the warning signs are, and men need to know how not to be violent towards women, and good guys can help make that happen,” said Susann Montgomery-Clark.

“The young men surprisingly said the best thing about this problem is I can freely talk among my peers and with nobody outside telling me how to think and they have the guidance of the session leader that can help them and coach them,” said Rod Clark.

“A lot of men and boys aren’t even taught like how do you have a healthy relationship when you don’t disagree…when you don’t agree what do you do? So, AMEND Together will help in that process,” said CEO of the YWCA of Central Alabama, LaRhonda Magras.

The AMEND Together program is already up and running in several cities across the country.

The YWCA of Central Alabama will facilitate the AMEND Together program here and hopes to launch in local schools this coming fall.

For more information about the AMEND Together program, email amend@ywcabham.org.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.