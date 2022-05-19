AHSAA baseball and softball tournaments having economic impact in East Alabama

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Over 120 tournaments are headed to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park this month.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association baseball and softball tournaments are happening this week, with high school teams from all across the state, along with teams competing in the Alabama Community College baseball championships.

With all the players, coaches, and their families spending the week in Oxford, officials are already seeing an increase in revenue for businesses. City officials say these tournaments are keeping hotels fully booked and restaurants packed with customers. Spokeswoman Lorie Denton adds that all of this is setting the stage for new developments in the area.

“We have about 15 hotels here on the same exit as Chocolocco Park and at any given time during the year, they’re at about 68 to 74 percent capacity,” says Denton. “So when we have these tournaments come in. We have teams that are not staying in Calhoun County. We don’t have enough hotels. We’ve recently broken ground here for a Marriott TownePlace hotel. Also, with the recent calls and meetings with developers you know we’re looking at adding another two to three hotels outside the entrance to Chocolocco Park.”

