AEA to file lawsuit on behalf of 2 Chilton Co. School System employees

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Education Association (AEA) plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of two employees in the Chilton County School System.

The lawsuit, which AEA leaders said was filed against Chilton County Superintendent Jason Griffin, will seek to prevent any monies deducted from the employees who are also plaintiffs in the case.

The employees received a letter from Superintendent Griffin saying they owed approximately $23,000 and $32,000 in backpay.

AEA leaders said, ‘”This illegal act has caused Christie Payne and Shellie Smith and their families emotional and financial hardship. AEA will file a temporary restraining order to prevent any monies from being deducted from the employees’ salaries until a judge decides an outcome to the lawsuit.”

At the time the employees were asked to pay backpay, the superintendent’s office told WBRC because of employee privacy rights, they can’t share any additional information or comments.

Superintendent Griffin said he cannot comment on a pending lawsuit.

AEA leaders will hold a news conference Friday morning. WBRC will take that live here on the WBRC Facebook page.

