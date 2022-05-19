LawCall
2 men charged in sexual assault investigation in Tuscaloosa

Sexual assault investigation in Tuscaloosa
Sexual assault investigation in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On May 17, 2022, Tuscaloosa Police said a 25-year-old woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by at least two people at a gathering a few days prior in Tuscaloosa.

Investigators said the victim reported that she had been drinking, and had little to no memory of the events, but had pieced together the events from speaking with other people.

The Sexual Assault Section of the Violent Crimes Unit began an investigation. VCU investigators said witnesses and video evidence corroborated that the victim was not able to consent to any sexual activity.

Multiple search warrants were executed for physical evidence. Two suspects were located and interviewed.

Based upon the evidence, and the suspects’ statements, officers said both men were arrested and charged for sexual assault. Whether or not only alcohol was involved is still under investigation.

Both men are cousins and have the same last name. They were charged as follows:

Zachery Rashawn Mack, age 31. Charged with Sexual Abuse 1st degree and Sodomy 1st degree, with a combined bond of $75,000.

Daryl Mack, age 34. Charged with Rape 1st degree, with a $60,000 bond.

