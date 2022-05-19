19-year-old charged in shooting death of Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirmed that a 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman that happened in May.

Birmingham Police say 19-year-old Stephone Danie Byrd has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 45-year-old Teresa Denise Coleman. Coleman was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on 32nd Street Southwest and Beulah Avenue.

Byrd is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

