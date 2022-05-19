LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

19-year-old charged in shooting death of Birmingham woman

19-year-old arrested in shooting death of Birmingham woman
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of Birmingham woman(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirmed that a 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman that happened in May.

Birmingham Police say 19-year-old Stephone Danie Byrd has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 45-year-old Teresa Denise Coleman. Coleman was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on 32nd Street Southwest and Beulah Avenue.

Byrd is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay
Another Chilton County school employee comes forward with overpayment letter, saying it put her in a “financial bind”
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Carlos Stephens
UPDATE: Former UAB student-athlete sentenced in UAB student’s murder
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa Avenue on May 16, 2022.
POLICE: Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior, search for 2nd suspect
AEA to file lawsuit on behalf of 2 Chilton Co. School System employees
Source: WBRC video
Meeting for Trussville Glendale Farms proposal
Source: WBRC video
'Amend Together' program: Ending violence against women, girls