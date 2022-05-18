LawCall
Walker County Board of Education rewarding full time employees

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Board of Education is hoping to boost morale with their recent gift to full time employees. The staff members I spoke with were excited to hear about the extra $500 headed their way.

It isn’t a bonus, they will have to do a little extra training to earn it. This new training focuses on new board policies. The school systems stresses this is payment for the extra training but also an effort to show their appreciation for all the employees hard work, including dealing with contact tracing, virtual and traditional learning.

“We are very thankful, it has been a lot of hard work for our teachers and support staff at Dora High School. It has been all hands on deck and I am proud to be a part of this team,” said Dora High School Assistant Principal Bart Lockhart.

The system will hand out these payments towards the end of June and comes from the board’s general fund, when many of the full time staff we be enjoying some much deserved time off after another chaotic school year.

