LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Consumers can expect to see their cellphone bills increase as companies look for ways to fight inflation.

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reports that Verizon representatives said business customers will see phone data plans increase by $2.20 a month and basic service plans going up by 98 cents.

You can expect to see the new charges beginning in June.

This move comes on the heels of AT&T announcing similar price increases.

According to Bloomberg, AT&T raised its rates on older consumer plans by $6 on single lines and $12 for families in an effort to compete with rising costs and wages.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police locate final suspect in Tuesday search
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
Bodycamera footage shows a Florida K9 finding a missing woman. (Credit: WFTS, HILLSBOROUGH...
WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman
I-65 traffic crash near Gardendale, Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022.
UPDATE: Lanes now open on I-65S after major crash in Gardendale

Latest News

The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
New ‘disinformation’ board paused amid free speech questions
Carlos Stephens
UPDATE: Former UAB student-athlete sentenced in UAB student’s murder
Wall Street
Sharp drop in retailers helps pull Wall Street indexes lower
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at...
Yellen: Ukraine war fallout threatens ‘stagflation,’ hunger