LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato: Tiramisu

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

4 large egg yolks

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup Marsala wine

16 ounces mascarpone cheese

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups brewed espresso*

3 tablespoons coffee liqueur or brandy

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

48 Savoiardi ladyfingers

2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder (for garnish)

Directions:

1. Place the egg yolks, sugar, and Marsala in a large metal mixing bowl, and set it over a pot of simmering water.

2. Cook, whisking, until the mixture is pale, thick, and doubled in volume (about 5 minutes).

3. Remove from the heat, and whisk in the mascarpone.

4. Whip the cream until it holds stiff peaks.

5. Fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture.

6. Set the filling aside.

7. Whisk the espresso, liqueur, and powdered sugar together in a shallow dish.

8. One at a time, dip the ladyfingers into the espresso mixture and arrange in an even layer in the bottom of a 9-inch by 13-inch pan. (Line the ladyfingers up in two straight rows of twelve.)

9. Spread half the filling over the ladyfingers, and repeat.

10. Spread the rest of the filling on top, dust with cocoa powder, and refrigerate for 8 hours.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police locate final suspect in Tuesday search
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Bodycamera footage shows a Florida K9 finding a missing woman. (Credit: WFTS, HILLSBOROUGH...
WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman
I-65 traffic crash near Gardendale, Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022.
UPDATE: Lanes now open on I-65S after major crash in Gardendale

Latest News

Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato: Tiramisu
Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato: Tiramisu
James K. Jones Pimento Cheese
James K. Jones: Pimento Cheese
Strawberry bruschetta.
Julian’s Recipe Strawberry Bruschetta
Grand Strawberry Gazpacho
AATC: Grand Gala Strawberry Gazpacho