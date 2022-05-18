Students at Clay-Chalkville make cards for Tuskegee Airman

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Clay-Chalkville Middle School are hoping to make the birthday of one Tuskegee Airman special.

The eighth graders at Clay-Chalkville Middle School decided to write birthday cards for Retired Sgt. Victor W. Butler, who is turning 100 years old on May 21. The students sent 350 birthday cards to Sgt. Butler.

“He brought us to where we are now, where we have our rights, where we are respected, because back then we didn’t have any of that,” said eighth grader Olivia Gibson. " He really made us stand out because people used to think we didn’t deserve this, because of our skin color.”

Sgt. Butler, who lives in Rhode Island, has received thousands of birthday cards so far from 41 different states, according to his daughter.

