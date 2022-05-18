Some troubles for Greene County EMS

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people in Greene County said they are open to helping the Greene County ambulance service financially, but there were concerns over accountability.

No one accused the ambulance board of any wrongdoing, but those willing to assist felt there needs to be more information such as bank statements, information about the monthly payroll, and the cost of insurance to maintain an ambulance.

“I am in consent about the accountability like I said before. I don’t know what’s in the bank account because I am not on the account. We’re a brand new board and we don’t know who’s over it,” said Greene County EMS Board Chairman Joe Powell.

Green Co. EMS meeting (WBRC)

“Expenditure, income, bank statements and financial statements. But it’s a transparency, accountability issue. At the last meeting I think that’s what everybody asked for, just a little transparency. Not accusing anybody of anything, just transparency and accountability,” said Kinya Isaac, Municipal Clerk for the town of Forkland.

Chairman Joe Powell says the monthly payroll alone is around $50,000 per month. A fundraiser is planned in Eutaw for May 28, 2022 to help the ambulance service.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.