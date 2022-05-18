Search for missing man in Birmingham
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching for missing man, Robby Wilcox.
BPD posted the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
If you have seen Wilcox, or know where he might be call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
