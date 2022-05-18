LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Search for missing man in Birmingham

Robby Wilcox
Robby Wilcox(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching for missing man, Robby Wilcox.

BPD posted the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

If you have seen Wilcox, or know where he might be call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police locate final suspect in Tuesday search
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay
Another Chilton County school employee comes forward with overpayment letter, saying it put her in a “financial bind”
Bodycamera footage shows a Florida K9 finding a missing woman. (Credit: WFTS, HILLSBOROUGH...
WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman

Latest News

Host your space
How to rent your space or property during World Games
World Games 2022
Get hands-on sports broadcasting experience at World Games
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
Family shares what made the late Dwaine Thomas special
Coach Saban is in Mobile for his 14th annual " A Night with Nick Saban" event.
Saban, Oats, Namath to hold fireside chat ahead of World Games