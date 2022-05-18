Search for missing man in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching for missing man, Robby Wilcox.

BPD posted the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

If you have seen Wilcox, or know where he might be call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

🚨Missing Person 🚨



The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a missing person investigation. The Birmingham Police Department requests assistance from the public on locating the subject in the attached photo.



The missing person has been identified as: pic.twitter.com/stBYTdSLL7 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) May 18, 2022

