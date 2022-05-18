LawCall
New 2022 election return reporting procedures

(Pexels)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced a new procedure for reporting results on election night for the 2022 cycle.

As part of the the new procedure, the flash drive or data stick from each ballot counting machine in Jefferson County, will have to be downloaded onto an Election Reporting Management (ERM) computer for tabulating results.

Jefferson County will use two ERM computers for tabulating results for the May 24, 2022 primary. One will be at the Birmingham return site, and one will be in Bessemer.

When results from all 175 county precincts are downloaded on the county ERM computers, the combined results will then be transferred to a separate computer and uploaded as a single data file to the Secretary of State for reporting.

According to the Probate Court of Jefferson County, the new procedure is intended to enhance the security of election night results by ensuring the data sticks from voting machines cannot be corrupted or manipulated by outside sources.

